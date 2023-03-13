Happening today: Harris County officials announce $6M Reproductive Health Care Access Fund to boost services countywide

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo provided an update on the monkeypox response and vaccination efforts Tuesday morning.

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Commissioner Rodney Ellis and several Houston-area health care experts will announce a $6 million Reproductive Health Care Access Fund on Monday.

The funds will allow Harris County women to obtain health screenings and birth control at all clinics operated by Harris County Public Health. It will also build capacity for reproductive health care services and expand smaller clinics and community health organizations.

Dr. Ericka Brown with Harris County Public Health and Dr. Bhavik Khamar with Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast’s medical director of primary and trans health care will also speak at the news conference.

The $6 million Reproductive Access Fund, financed by the American Rescue Plan Act, is expected to be approved by Commissioners Court on Tuesday, according to a news release.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. You can watch it in the video player above.