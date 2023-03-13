Galveston man sues 3 women for wrongful death after allegedly helping his ex-wife obtain abortion pills, lawsuit says

GALVESTON, Texas – Marcus Silva of Galveston has filed a lawsuit against three of his ex-wife’s friends, alleging they helped her illegally get abortion pills to end her pregnancy.

This is a first-of-its-kind lawsuit in Texas.

The lawsuit claims the pills were used last July, weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade.

“This lawsuit is a groundbreaker. It is consequential,” said Brian Wice, KPRC 2′s legal analyst. “This litigation may make its way up to the United Supreme Court, if not, then certainly the Texas Supreme Court.”

Of the nearly 50-page lawsuit, most of it is screenshots of alleged conversations between the man’s ex and her friends trying to get the pills.

“This case is not going to be a whodunnit,” Wice said. “It’s going to be whether who done it ultimately could face the bar of justice, given the challenges to the statute that we are likely to see in the weeks, months, and years ahead.”

Silva asked a judge to award him $1 million in damages.

The lawsuit adds attorneys intend to also add the abortion pill manufacturer to the lawsuit.

“When it comes time to satisfy the million dollars plus judgment the plaintiff here seeks, the two defendants are probably not going to be able to cut a check for seven figures. That’s where the corporate defendants, the so-called deep pockets, come in,” said Wice.

While this is a first, Wice doesn’t believe it will be the last.

“It’s always laden to believe that once the so-called dam is broken, in terms of filing the first lawsuit, there will always be people looking to ride on somebody else’s draft,” he said.