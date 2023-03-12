Neighbor stabs 3 people during family gathering inside SE Houston apartment, police say

HOUSTON – Three people were stabbed during a family gathering inside a southeast Houston apartment late Saturday, police said.

Police said it happened at Willow Creek Apartments in the 7500 block of Plum Creek Drive at around 11 p.m.

HPD Lt. I. Izaguirre said a family was having a gathering when a neighbor, who appeared to be intoxicated, got into an argument with someone after the neighbor apparently “made advancements” at a woman.

The neighbor left the apartment, and moments later, police said he returned with a knife and stabbed at least three people.

All three victims were taken to area hospitals, where one is reported to be in critical condition.

The neighbor was taken into custody by officers. It is not known, at this time, what charges will be filed.