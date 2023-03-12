HCSO: Welfare check, foul odor leads to 2 bodies found inside NW Harris County home

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies say two men in their 60s were found dead inside a northwest Harris County home Saturday evening.

Deputies received a call for a welfare check from a neighbor in the 16800 block of Kilwinning Drive near Kieth Harrow Boulevard.

The neighbor reportedly told deputies that he had not seen a man in his 60s who lived at the home for several months.

According to Sheriff Gonzalez in a tweet, as deputies arrived at the home, they noticed flies and a foul odor.

Soon thereafter, deputies heard a pop, believed to be a gunshot inside one of the bedrooms. As they went in, they found one man inside with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Deputies also discovered a man’s body, which Gonzalez said was in a state of decomposition, in a different room. They believe he has been dead for several months.

When asked about the men, a neighbor tells KPRC 2′s Corley Peel that she never noticed anything unusual between the two.

“It had to be pretty close to over a year,” she said. “Because I noticed a while back when an ambulance showed up and they had taken him to the hospital, but I never saw him come back.”

Sheriff Gonzalez said detectives are working to find out the relationship between the two men, including whether they both lived in the home together.

Both men are believed to be in their early 60s.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of death for the man whose body was found decomposed.