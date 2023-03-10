All eastbound lanes closed on I-10 East at Dell Dale Street due to deadly crash involving 18-wheeler, deputies say

All eastbound lanes are closed on the East Freeway at Dell Dale Street following a deadly crash Friday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The multi-vehicle crash was reported around 3:30 a.m., according to Houston TranStar.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the collision involved two vehicles and an 18-wheeler. A female driver was ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene.

All traffic is being diverted to Dell Dale Street. The cause of the crash is under investigation.