69º

LIVE

Local News

All eastbound lanes closed on I-10 East at Dell Dale Street due to deadly crash involving 18-wheeler, deputies say

Brittany Taylor, Digital Content Producer

Tags: local, traffic, news
All eastbound lanes are closed on the East Freeway at Dell Dale Street following a deadly crash Friday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – All eastbound lanes on the East Freeway at Dell Dale Street are temporarily closed following a deadly crash Friday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The multi-vehicle crash was reported around 3:30 a.m., according to Houston TranStar.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the collision involved two vehicles and an 18-wheeler. A female driver was ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene.

All traffic is being diverted to Dell Dale Street. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Award-winning journalist, mother, YouTuber, social media guru, millennial, mentor, storyteller, University of Houston alumna and Houston-native.

email