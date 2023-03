Have a speeding ticket or another warrant? You may be able to clear your name during the City of Richmond Police Department’s “safe harbor warrant days.”

Jeff Craig, the city’s police chief, says this opportunity was put in place for people to take care of warrants without fear of being arrested.

RPD will be having this event on March 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and on March 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Richmond Municipal Court.