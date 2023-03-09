Record-early start to allergy season, here’s how to find relief

HOUSTON – We’re seeing a record-early start to allergy season.

Allergy-triggering pollen is hitting the southern and eastern U.S. earlier this year than ever before.

“Some of the allergy counts are really, really high, especially oak,” said Houston Methodist Willowbrook otolaryngology head and neck surgeon, Dr. Gavin Le Nobel.

Sneezing, itchy eyes, throat, and runny nose signals you have allergies.

Dr. Le Nobel said nasal sprays are highly effective but may take some time to kick in.

“You’ll start to see some effect around 36 hours. Most of the benefit that you’re going to get, you’re good about a week or so, and then some incremental benefit just a little bit beyond that,” he explained.

For fast relief, he said you need oral antihistamines, although they tend to come with side effects like fatigue.

Dr. Le Nobel said you can safely combine a nasal steroid spray and a spray antihistamine to control allergies. If that combination doesn’t work then it may signal you need stronger, more specific relief like allergy shots or immunotherapy.

“It’s definitely worth getting assessed by somebody to make sure you don’t get another or don’t have some other condition that is sort of mimicking allergies and then also to consider additional therapies,” Dr. Le Nobel said.

Le Nobel said if you do have plans to be outside or are heading to the rodeo, try taking antihistamines the day before to combat allergies.