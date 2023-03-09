KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Meet Reece Simmons-Miller, a senior who composes his own music and plans to study history at UH

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 and American Furniture Warehouse are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships in 2023. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.

The eighth $2,500 scholarship winner of the year is Reece Simmons-Miller, who is currently a senior at Cy-Fair High School located in the Cy-Fair Independent School District.

Simmons-Miller is a National Honor Society inductee who also serves as the Vice President of Cy-Fair High School’s chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Editor of the school yearbook. He is also involved in Band and composes his own music. Simmons-Miller enjoys participating in Ham Radio contests and is on his way to earning the rank of Eagle Scout.

In his nomination essay for the KPRC 2-American Furniture Warehouse Senior Scholarship, Simmons-Miller revealed his medical diagnosis, saying, “I have been a prisoner in my own body, having Cerebral Palsy (CP) since birth, which results in many challenges physically and emotionally... One must be resilient. I say with confidence, I haven’t backed down.”

Simmons-Miller plans to study history at the University of Houston. His goal is to then go on to a seminary program.

Reece Simmons-Miller (KPRC)

You can see the scholarship surprise for Reece Simmons-Miller in the video player at the top of this article.