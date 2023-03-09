Investigation underway after off-duty officer finds man shot to death inside crashed vehicle in NW Houston, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after an off-duty officer found a man shot to death inside a crashed vehicle in northwest Houston Thursday, according to the Houston Police Department.

The fatal shooting was reported around 10:50 p.m. in the 8100 block of Long Point Road. Officers initially responded to a call in regards to a collision and saw that a truck had crashed into a light pole.

When paramedics checked the driver, police said they noticed he had suffered at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators learned that the man was in the parking lot of a post office when he apparently got into an argument with another man, according to police. When the victim was leaving in his truck, the suspect shot him. The victim reportedly drove out of the parking lot, lost control of his vehicle and struck the utility pole.

The suspect was last seen riding a bicycle eastbound on Long Point Road, police said.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.