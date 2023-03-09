Copper thieves strike Cinco Ranch Dermatology 3 times; owner says she paid over $75K for repairs, re-installments

A dermatologist in Fort Bend County says thieves stole copper wire from her business, not once, not twice, but three different times.

The incidents were caught on camera, and the owner of Cinco Ranch Dermatology says the entire situation has been very difficult and frustrating.

The electrical company hired to re-install the lines said copper can sell for thousands of dollars.

In a year and a half, Dr. Kelly Conner says she has dished out over $75,000 and believes her business is being targeted.

“This is our main hallway. You’re not exactly going to find any skin cancers in this light, right,” Dr. Conner said.

Dr. Conner is trying to figure out why thieves stole hundreds of feet of copper wire from her business.

“I just got the bill today and it’s $27,000,” she said. “We have 20 employees that had nothing to do today. We had over 80 patients that needed to be rescheduled.”

Back in February of 2021, surveillance video caught a person walking across the property on Westheimer Parkway in Katy.

“You can see him coming right up and opening the door,” she said.

Dr. Conner says they paid $25,000 to fix the problem.

“And then, we come back after the copper has been replaced and it was gone again within a week,” she said.

The same thing happened a third time Tuesday night.

“On the ring camera, we can see the guy jumping the fence and cutting the cords. In our neighbor’s building, we can see their white pickup truck around 4:30 in the morning. They just back up so they can have quick access to grab the copper,” Dr. Conner said.

Electricians say a pound of copper can sell for three to four dollars, which would make the heist worth a few thousand dollars.

Dr. Conner says the third time’s a charm, but hopes the thieves aren’t so lucky next time.

“You guys go get a job please,” she said.

Dr. Conner filed a report with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office. She plans to increase security measures and hopes her business can open on Friday.