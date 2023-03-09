Investigation underway after 3 stabbed, including suspect, in west Houston, police say

Three people have been stabbed, including a suspect, in west Houston Wednesday night.

Houston police responded to reports of a stabbing at 9919 Richmond Avenue around 8:17 p.m.

Officers said two adults were found stabbed multiple times and transported to the hospital in stable condition.

A third person, who officers later found out was the suspect, was found with self-inflicted stab wounds and was taken into custody.

It’s not clear why the suspect stabbed the other two people, but police believe all of the adults knew each other.

This is a developing story, continue to check back for more details.