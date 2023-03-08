Spring Break traffic in Houston: What you need to know

HOUSTON – We are looking ahead to a much-needed Spring Break, but as you plan your ride to Houston’s hot attractions, keep in mind traffic is going to be crazy! There’s going to be a lot of traffic and major demand for parking spaces and this could slow down your Spring Break fun.

What you need to know:

Spring Break starts on March 13 through 17.

Top Spring Break Houston destinations: the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo the Texas Medical Center Hermann Park Houston Zoo Museum District According to the City of Houston, over 50% of reported crashes happen within five miles of home and almost 80% of crashes happen within a 15-mile distance. If you look at these locations on a map, all of these hot attractions are within a five-mile radius of each other.

Construction: staying safe and being aware of road construction should be on top of mind as you plan your route: Heads up for construction along the south loop near SH-288 as TXDOT continues to build out the connector ramps. Don’t forget about the slowdowns on Holcombe west of SH-288, drivers are reporting a 15-minute delay in the area. Expect closures near Hermann Park, as the city routinely plans to implement traffic control to alleviate congestion during Spring Break.



Takeaway: City officials are asking families to do their homework and be flexible, Houston’s most popular museums and events will be busy as most schools let out for Spring Break next week.