Investigation underway after 13-year-old girl injured during shooting in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 13-year-old was injured in a shooting in southeast Houston Tuesday night.

Houston police said Clear Lake officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of Redford

HPD Lieutenant Larry Crowson said a man got into an argument with his girlfriend’s mother and started shooting at her, striking the teen.

The 13-year-old was transported to the hospital in stable condition. It’s not clear how the teen is related to the shooter, the girlfriend or the girlfriend’s mother.

Officers said the suspect fled the scene.

This is a developing story, continue to check back for more.