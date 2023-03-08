International Women’s Day: How to support and celebrate in Houston

HOUSTON – From Houston to Hungary women around the world are joining together to celebrate equality and equity this International Women’s Day. Each year, the UN Women announces a theme and the International Women’s Day platform produces a campaign for everyone to take part in.

The UN Women have dedicated 2023 to “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality.” Which is set to highlight the need for inclusive and transformative technology and digital education for women. On March 8, the sixty-seventh session of the Commission on the Status of Women will speak on the theme and have a panel comprised of high-level women including Doreen Bogdan-Martin and Marie Bjerre. As well as 17-year old inventor, innovator, author, STEM promoter and UNICEF Youth Advocate Gitanjali Rao.

International Women's Day (KPRC 2 / Click2Houston.com)

This years campaign set forth by the IWD platform is #EmbraceEquity. Now more than ever it is essential to instill within our upcoming generation the belief that women can do and be more. Challenging the glass ceiling that is forever present for women across the world. Ensuring we are empowering women and other underserved groups while aiding in the innovation and economic development.

Here are ways you can contribute to supporting and celebrating International Women’s Day.