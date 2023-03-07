KPRC 2 welcomes media professionals, students for annual HABJ Student Mentorship Breakfast

HOUSTON – The Houston Association of Black Journalists held its Annual Student Mentor Breakfast Saturday at KPRC 2 News. The station welcomed dozens of students, eager to get advice and valuable face-time from some of the best and brightest in the media and communications field.

KPRC 2 General Manager Phil Lane greeted the guests with welcoming remarks, followed by a message of thanks from HABJ President Nakia Cooper, who is also the digital managing editor of KPRC 2′s website, Click2Houston.com.

HABJ annual student mentorship breakfast (KPRC)

“This experience is full circle for me,” Cooper said. “As an employee at KPRC 2 and a co-chair for Graham Media Group’s diversity, equity and inclusion resource team for employees, it made me proud to be able to help host this much-needed event at a station that has supported my advancement in this industry.”

KPRC 2 welcomes HABJ students, media professionals for mentorship breakfast. Photo courtesy: Vicky Pink Photography (KPRC)

Students came from local colleges and universities, including Prairie View A&M University, University of Houston, Texas Southern University, Houston Community College and a few high schools.

The event was made possible, thanks to gracious sponsors donating space, food and funds.

KPRC 2 hosted the event in its state-of-the art building.

Food was provided by Savoy Restaurant and Wine Bar, which served up the best breakfast sandwiches a foodie lover can stand, and Tim Hortons, the coffee and bakery gem which just opened new locations in the Houston area.

Comcast provided a monetary donation, which allowed HABJ to gift a student registration and airfare for the upcoming 2023 National Association of Black Journalists Convention and Career Fair.

As for the sessions, students were able to get pearls of wisdom from media and business leaders on a wealth of topics ranging from how to land your first job, to workplace ethics, to financial literacy.

The lineup included:

PANEL 1: Writing the Narrative: Careers in Communications

KPRC 2 welcomes HABJ students, media professionals for mentorship breakfast. Photo courtesy: Vicky Pink Photography (KPRC)

Moderated by: Vannessa Wade, Connect the Dots PR

Panelists:

Tracy Clemons, Texas Southern University Communications Director

Rosalinda Martinez, AARP Texas

Misha McClure, Comcast

PANEL 2: From Internships to the Newsroom

KPRC 2 welcomes HABJ students, media professionals for mentorship breakfast. Photo courtesy: Vicky Pink Photography (KPRC)

Moderated by: Khambrel Marshall, KPRC 2 Houston Newsmakers Host, Meteorologist

Panelists:

Jennifer Moore, KHOU 11 Executive Producer

Raybin Dockery, KPRC 2+ Streaming Manager

Evanne Robinson, KPRC 2 Producer

PANEL 3: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Representation Matters in the Workplace

KPRC 2 welcomes HABJ students, media professionals for mentorship breakfast. Photo courtesy: Vicky Pink Photography (KPRC)

Moderated by: Erica Simon, ABC 13 Weekend Anchor

Panelists:

Myra Caldwell, Caldwell Consulting Services

Jannica Palmer, Motiva Enterprises

Jayhea S. Mathews, Google Core

PANEL 4: Communication Innovators, Entrepreneurs & Social Media Titans

KPRC 2 welcomes HABJ students, media professionals for mentorship breakfast. Photo courtesy: Vicky Pink Photography (KPRC)

Moderated by: Alexis “Fly” Jones, Comcast Producer and personality for OWN’s “Ready to Love” reality show

Panelists:

Dr. Patrice Allen- Senior Manager, HISD’s G-Unity Lab

Darren Smith, Tradeblock co-founder

Ricky Munoz, TikTok Titan, University of Houston Student Journalist and Walmart Store Manager

There was also a special session on the ABCs of Financial Health & Freedom, presented by Comerica Bank.

KPRC 2 welcomes HABJ students, media professionals for mentorship breakfast. Photo courtesy: Vicky Pink Photography (KPRC)

About HABJ:

The Houston Association of Black Journalists is a nonprofit organization of media professionals from the Houston area with members in every facet of print, broadcast and online media, education and corporate communications. HABJ provides quality programs and services in Houston and the surrounding area. The organization was founded in 1986 and is one of the largest organizations of journalists of color in Houston. HABJ is an affiliate of the National Association of Black Journalists.

Consistent with its purpose, HABJ provides professional development, honors excellence in journalism, cultivates young journalists to successfully enter the professional world of journalism and communication, and ensures accurate coverage of the minority community. HABJ also awards scholarships and provides future workforce development and summer training opportunities for college students majoring in communications. Additionally, HABJ presents community outreach programs, seminars and town hall forums free for community groups and communications professionals.

The HABJ Board consists of media professionals from various stations and outlets, and different arms of the industry. Click here to see a list of board members.

MORE PHOTOS OF EVENT:

HABJ Student Mentor Breakfast 2023 (KPRC)

HABJ Student Mentor Breakfast 2023 (KPRC)

HABJ Student Mentor Breakfast 2023 (KPRC)

HABJ Student Mentor Breakfast 2023 (KPRC)

HABJ Student Mentor Breakfast 2023 (KPRC)

HABJ Annual Student Mentorship Breakfast (KPRC)