KPRC 2 welcomes media professionals, students for annual HABJ Student Mentorship Breakfast

HOUSTON – The Houston Association of Black Journalists held its Annual Student Mentor Breakfast Saturday at KPRC 2 News. The station welcomed dozens of students, eager to get advice and valuable face-time from some of the best and brightest in the media and communications field.
KPRC 2 General Manager Phil Lane greeted the guests with welcoming remarks, followed by a message of thanks from HABJ President Nakia Cooper, who is also the digital managing editor of KPRC 2′s website, Click2Houston.com.
“This experience is full circle for me,” Cooper said. “As an employee at KPRC 2 and a co-chair for Graham Media Group’s diversity, equity and inclusion resource team for employees, it made me proud to be able to help host this much-needed event at a station that has supported my advancement in this industry.”
Students came from local colleges and universities, including Prairie View A&M University, University of Houston, Texas Southern University, Houston Community College and a few high schools.
The event was made possible, thanks to gracious sponsors donating space, food and funds.
KPRC 2 hosted the event in its state-of-the art building.
Food was provided by Savoy Restaurant and Wine Bar, which served up the best breakfast sandwiches a foodie lover can stand, and Tim Hortons, the coffee and bakery gem which just opened new locations in the Houston area.
Comcast provided a monetary donation, which allowed HABJ to gift a student registration and airfare for the upcoming 2023 National Association of Black Journalists Convention and Career Fair.
As for the sessions, students were able to get pearls of wisdom from media and business leaders on a wealth of topics ranging from how to land your first job, to workplace ethics, to financial literacy.
The lineup included:
PANEL 1: Writing the Narrative: Careers in Communications
Moderated by: Vannessa Wade, Connect the Dots PR
Panelists:
Tracy Clemons, Texas Southern University Communications Director
Rosalinda Martinez, AARP Texas
Misha McClure, Comcast
PANEL 2: From Internships to the Newsroom
Moderated by: Khambrel Marshall, KPRC 2 Houston Newsmakers Host, Meteorologist
Panelists:
Jennifer Moore, KHOU 11 Executive Producer
Raybin Dockery, KPRC 2+ Streaming Manager
Evanne Robinson, KPRC 2 Producer
PANEL 3: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Representation Matters in the Workplace
Moderated by: Erica Simon, ABC 13 Weekend Anchor
Panelists:
Myra Caldwell, Caldwell Consulting Services
Jannica Palmer, Motiva Enterprises
Jayhea S. Mathews, Google Core
PANEL 4: Communication Innovators, Entrepreneurs & Social Media Titans
Moderated by: Alexis “Fly” Jones, Comcast Producer and personality for OWN’s “Ready to Love” reality show
Panelists:
Dr. Patrice Allen- Senior Manager, HISD’s G-Unity Lab
Darren Smith, Tradeblock co-founder
Ricky Munoz, TikTok Titan, University of Houston Student Journalist and Walmart Store Manager
There was also a special session on the ABCs of Financial Health & Freedom, presented by Comerica Bank.
About HABJ:
The Houston Association of Black Journalists is a nonprofit organization of media professionals from the Houston area with members in every facet of print, broadcast and online media, education and corporate communications. HABJ provides quality programs and services in Houston and the surrounding area. The organization was founded in 1986 and is one of the largest organizations of journalists of color in Houston. HABJ is an affiliate of the National Association of Black Journalists.
Consistent with its purpose, HABJ provides professional development, honors excellence in journalism, cultivates young journalists to successfully enter the professional world of journalism and communication, and ensures accurate coverage of the minority community. HABJ also awards scholarships and provides future workforce development and summer training opportunities for college students majoring in communications. Additionally, HABJ presents community outreach programs, seminars and town hall forums free for community groups and communications professionals.
The HABJ Board consists of media professionals from various stations and outlets, and different arms of the industry. Click here to see a list of board members.
MORE PHOTOS OF EVENT: