American Cancer Society, Mayor Turner declare March as Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month in Houston

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner and the American Cancer Society will host a news conference Tuesday to discuss preventable, but potentially lethal cancer.

Turner will declare March as Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month in Houston during the news conference.

According to the American Cancer Society, an estimated 4,350 Texans are expected to die from colorectal cancer this year, while 12,220 others will be newly diagnosed with it.

Mayor Turner said he was diagnosed with bone cancer last year. In November, he announced he was cancer-free after undergoing surgery to remove the portion of his jaw where the cancer appeared.

This initiative is possible due to the collaboration between the American Cancer Society, the Colon Cancer Coalition, MD Anderson Cancer Center, and the Texas Medical Center with support from the City of Houston.

KPRC 2 will livestream the event in the video player above.