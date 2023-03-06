Woman wins $557M in lawsuit after 2016 collision involving Union Pacific train

HOUSTON – A Houston jury has awarded a motorist over $500 million after they say she was hit in a train collision that caused catastrophic damage and severe injuries back in 2016.

According to a news release, Mary Johnson’s vehicle was hit by a train in downtown Houston on March 5, 2016.

Due to the collision, Johnson received amputations and had to be treated for severe brain injuries.

The lawsuit stated that “Union Pacific’s engineer and conductor could have stopped the train before striking the plaintiff if the lights on the locomotive were bright enough to illuminate [the] plaintiff on the tracks 800 feet ahead as is required by federal law.”

Johnson’s attorneys, Kyle Findley of Arnold & Itkin Lawfirm, argued that Union Pacific train operators failed to adhere to their own safety manual which requires operators to “take the safe course …. In case of doubt or uncertainty.”

Her attorneys continued, stating that the “train operators failed to take the safe course in this case when there was doubt and uncertainty about whether Johnson was a person on the tracks and whether Johnson was going to move on the tracks.”

Evidence showcased at the trial proved that the operators of the train did not apply brakes until they were within 50 feet of her vehicle.

Jurors found Union Pacific to be 80% liable for the collision and awarded Johnson $500 million in punitive damages.

The verdict reached on March 3 came just a week after a high-profile Union Pacific derailment took place in Nebraska, and at a time when the rail industry is under scrutiny following the East Palestine, Ohio toxic incident.

“Railroad companies like Union Pacific have enjoyed the privilege of using tracks that run through the heart of our cities, communities, and neighborhoods for years, and with that privilege comes a responsibility to operate safely. This $557 million verdict shows Union Pacific and other rail operators are ultimately liable for the costs associated with preventable disasters,” Johnson’s attorneys stated.

