The streak is over! Rockets get back in the win column

San Antonio Spurs' Devonte' Graham, center, goes to the basket between Houston Rockets' Jalen Green, left, and Alperen Sengun during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 4, 2023, in San Antonio. Houston won 122-110. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

Hi KPRC 2 Insiders,

It took 11 games, but the losing streak is now over. The Houston Rockets got back on the winning side of things after taking down their in-state and division rival, San Antonio on Saturday.

Houston got excellent production from rookie, Tari Eason who finished with 20 points, five rebounds on 70% from the field.

Houston will complete their mini-series against the Spurs tonight at Toyota Center.

Notables:

They’re back!

Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green officially returned to the Rockets line-up after both missed time due to injury. KPJ missed 20 games due to a lingering toe injury, while Green had been out since February 15th thanks to a strained left groin. Without the two the Rockets struggled offensively getting things going and their absence led to some of the losses over the past month.

Jabari Smith Jr. Slump

The third overall pick in the 2022 draft has had trouble finding what many believed was his skillset– shooting. The big fella out of Auburn is averaging less than 10 points a game since the All-Star break on less than 30% shooting and even worse from beyond deep.

Next Up:

Spurs vs Rockets- Sunday at 6:00

Nets vs Rockets - Tuesday at 7:00

Rockets vs Pacers - Thursday at 6:00