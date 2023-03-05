Suspect wanted for sexual assault of child arrested after traffic stop for highway racing, deputies say

HOUSTON – A man who was arrested Friday for street racing was found to have an open felony warrant for the sexual assault of a child, according to deputies.

Officials with Constable Mark Herman’s Office say they noticed two vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed in the 22000 block of FM 1960.

Deputies believe the two vehicles were racing each other while weaving in and out of traffic, almost causing multiple collisions.

Pursuit of those vehicles began and once pulled over, the suspects were identified as Ulises Herrera De La Rosa and Rodrigo Fuentes.

Upon further investigation, deputies discovered that Ulises had an open Felony Warrant for Sexual Assault of a Child.

“Both suspects were arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail for Racing on the Highway. Ulises Herrera De La Rosa received a $30,000 bond out of County Court 11 and the 230th District Court. Rodrigo Fuentes received a $100 bond out of County Court 11,” Constable Mark Herman stated.