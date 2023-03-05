RECOGNIZE HIM? Forgetful burglar leaves behind cell phone with telling screensaver after breaking into woman’s car, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Constable deputies in Harris County are now searching for a suspect they say broke into a woman’s vehicle in the Atascocita area Thursday.

Law enforcement officials with Constable Mark Herman’s Office said deputies responded to the Parkway Apartments located in the 16800 block of West Lake Houston in reference to the burglary of a motor vehicle on March 2.

When officials arrived, a woman stated that someone had broken into her vehicle and damaged her window and steering column.

Deputies began the investigation and found one leading piece of evidence.

It appeared that a suspect left a cell phone inside the woman’s vehicle while breaking into it.

The cell phone features a screensaver with an image of a shirtless man holding two handguns. One of the weapons appears to have an extended magazine.

Additionally, a text message notification from the sender ‘Blu’ was seen in the notifications tab.

Officials believe the man in that image is a suspect or knows one of the suspects related to this case.

If you have any information on this person’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact police.