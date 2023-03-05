Couple on Hawaii honeymoon says snorkeling tour group abandoned them in the ocean

Aerial View of Lahaina on the Coast of Maui (Photo by Douglas Peebles/Corbis via Getty Images)

A California couple honeymooning in Hawaii said a snorkeling tour group abandoned them in the ocean for more than an hour, ultimately forcing them to swim to shore.

Elizabeth Webster and her husband, Alexander Burckle, detailed the terrifying Sept. 23, 2021, ordeal in a federal lawsuit filed last month. The couple was among 44 passengers embarking from Lahaina Harbor at 10 a.m. for Sail Maui’s Lanai Coast snorkel tour, the suit stated.

The group was scheduled to return to the harbor around 3 p.m.

