Couple on Hawaii honeymoon says snorkeling tour group abandoned them in the ocean

Elizabeth Webster and her husband, Alexander Burckle, said they had to swim about half a mile to shore, according to a federal lawsuit.

By Minyvonne Burke and Courtney Brogle, NBC News

Aerial View of Lahaina on the Coast of Maui (Photo by Douglas Peebles/Corbis via Getty Images) (Douglas Peebles, 2023 Getty Images)

A California couple honeymooning in Hawaii said a snorkeling tour group abandoned them in the ocean for more than an hour, ultimately forcing them to swim to shore.

Elizabeth Webster and her husband, Alexander Burckle, detailed the terrifying Sept. 23, 2021, ordeal in a federal lawsuit filed last month. The couple was among 44 passengers embarking from Lahaina Harbor at 10 a.m. for Sail Maui’s Lanai Coast snorkel tour, the suit stated.

The group was scheduled to return to the harbor around 3 p.m.

