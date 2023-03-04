Silver Alert activated for 79-year-old man with dementia

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Texas Center for the Missing has issued a Houston Regional Silver Alert on behalf of the Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office for 79-year-old John G. York.

He was last seen driving in the 7400 Block of the North Grand Parkway West, on Thursday, at approximately 3:30 p.m.

York was driving an unknown year model Blue 4-door Dodge Charger.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, unknown color shirt, tan baseball cap with the American flag, and brown boots.

York has been diagnosed with dementia and is in need of his medication.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts should contact the Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office at 281-376-3472.