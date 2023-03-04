Chaotic moments near The Galleria started with robbery, ended with another man being shot

Authorities say a robbery at The Galleria shopping mall in Houston ended with another man being rushed to the hospital after being shot on Friday night.

According to police, the incidents are unrelated.

Houston police say that a man getting off the elevator in a parking garage was the victim of a ‘strong-arm’ robbery. The victim says the suspect took off with his backpack.

When HPD officers working an extra job responded to that scene, they reportedly saw a blue car speeding through the parking garage and stopped it.

They say they found three men in the car but the driver had been shot in his back. Police believe another man playing with a pistol in the backseat was the one who opened fire.

Investigators with the Houston police say they don’t think the robbery and shooting are related, despite both happening around the same time and in the same parking garage.

“It is a little chaotic you know, very confusing,” HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said. “At first, officers thought that it was all related. But turns out, as of right now, we don’t think it was related.”

The driver who was shot was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK the other two men in the car have been detained, but charges are pending.

The robbery victim reportedly suffered minor injuries, and police haven’t shared a description of the suspect.