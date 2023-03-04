Award-winning Houston chef says winning bids in Hobby food fight are... cooked

After claims of his involvement with winning proposal, Chris Shephard tells KPRC 2 Investigates, “I am not the culinary consultant for areas”

HOUSTON – Another day and more questions surrounding the food fight at Hobby Airport.

It comes after renowned award-winning Houston Chef Chris Shepherd said the following to KPRC 2 Investigates in a statement, “I am not the culinary consultant for Areas, nor am I involved with them in any other capacity.”

Now, why is this a big deal?

Because the company that won a lucrative bid for Hobby concessions, Areas JV, claimed in its pitch to the city that it had Shepherd on board.

On Page 5 of the Executive Summary, it states, “Extensive work in the local community. Provided alternative dining options. ‘Culinary Consultant’ is Chris Shepherd, a noted Houston chef.”

Shepherd’s reaction?

“I did have preliminary conversations with them, but I never entered into an agreement with them,” Shepard said.

He is now trying to figure out why Areas leveraged his name in the bidding process andsays his legal team is now involved.

“My legal counsel is in communication with Areas and their counsel to assess steps moving forward. I’m not able to share any of that communication.”

A spokesman with Areas admits there was no contract.

“There is nothing in writing as his role would be formalized following Areas selection and approval of the contract,” said the spokesperson.

KPRC 2 reach out to Mayor Sylvester Turner’s office regarding Shepherd’s comments.

Specifically asking the Mayor if he has concerns over the Areas proposal which appears to have misled members of the council.

“While there appears to have been conversations between the parties, the city of Houston was not privy to the discussions. This was a competitive bid process that was fair and clean,” said Mary Benton, Mayor Turner’s Communications Director.

What are council members saying?

KPRC 2 Investigates reached out to all sixteen members on Friday but only five responded with comments.

Their comments are as follows:

“I am very concerned that the procurement of this contract could have been made with information that was incorrect. If this information was used as part of the procurement, it should be redone.” - Amy Peck, Councilmember District A

“It is concerning when you learn this isn’t true. I don’t think we should take a vote on it.” – Mary Nan Huffman, Councilmember District G

“We shouldn’t vote on it if scoring was skewed by this.” – Robert Gallegos, Councilmember District I

“I’m not happy with appearance of deception by the Areas Group, so we’ll see what happens next week.” – Mike Knox, Councilmember At-Large Position 1

“I think we need to disallow Areas based on the lies by saying, this award-winning chef was on their team,” Michael Kubosh, Councilmember At-Large Position 3

Again, all City of Houston council members were contacted. We will update this article once they provide us with a response to this 11th-hour surprise development in one of the Houston Airports System’s most lucrative concessions packages.

Full Statement from Chris Shepherd below:

“I am not the culinary consultant for Areas, nor am I involved with them in any other capacity. I did have preliminary conversations with them, but I never entered into an agreement with them. The conversations largely centered around support of the Southern Smoke Foundation, but nothing concrete ever materialized nor was there any agreement, written or otherwise, on what that would be or look like. I look forward to engaging with whoever the ultimate winner is in assisting people in the restaurant industry in crisis. I don’t want to make any further statements as to not be involved in the process nor distract from the important decision the city will make and will continue to ascertain exactly how my name was involved in this process.”