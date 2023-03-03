Police chase ends with deputy’s unit crashing in Spring area; Suspect remains on the run

Suspect wanted after leading deputies on brief chase following traffic stop attempt in Spring, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A deputy’s car was damaged on Friday when officers tried to locate two suspects who were leading them on a chase in the Spring area.

Authorities say they are searching for one suspect and have arrested another.

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4′s office, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop in Spring when two of the occupants of the vehicle exited and fled on foot.

Deputies say after a brief pursuit, one suspect was apprehended. The second suspect has not been found.

There is no word on the condition of the deputy who was driving the unit which crashed.

Officials say there is currently a heavy police presence in the 20800 block of Marilyn Lane as they search for the other person.