Person injured in industrial accident after legs caught under estimated 10,000-pound bar in SW Houston, HFD says

HOUSTON – The Houston Fire Department is working an industrial accident in southwest Houston that left one person severely injured.
According to HFD, the incident took place in the 12500 block of Amelia Drive on Friday.
Investigators say the civilian sustained injuries after “after an estimated 10,000 [pound] bar trapped their legs.”
The civilian has since been extricated and is currently en route to the hospital.
