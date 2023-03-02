Volunteers feeding homeless in downtown Houston ticketed by HPD officer

HOUSTON – A group of volunteers dedicated to feeding those dealing with homelessness outside Houston’s main public library faced backlash from police officers Wednesday night.

The group “Food Not Bombs” has been operating since 1995 but because of a city ordinance, they have been asked to move their operations to a different location about a mile away.

On Wednesday, Volunteers still gathered in front of the downtown Houston library and served food to about 100 people before an officer with the Houston Police Department ordered them to stop and move to another location.

Those who were helping to serve the meals decided to stay put, and one of them received a ticket from the officer.

It is unclear if the group has plans to continue operations, or if they will move the food distribution site.