A nephrologist discusses the importance of early actions, and a kidney health advocate shares personal experience with the disease.

March is National Kidney Month, and 37 million adults are affected by chronic kidney disease. Two experts joined the show at 7 a.m. to educate about the disease and the importance of routine doctor checkups.

Doctor Jessica Coleman, Nephrologist, explains CKD and how laboratory tests can play a role in early action.

A survivor shared how he learned about his diagnosis in high school and how important it is to advocate for your health.