Rent relief: $96M available to eligible Houston-area renters; What to know before you apply

HOUSTON – Applications for the Texas Rent Relief Program are slated to reopen later this month, for a limited time.

Houstonians who need assistance paying their monthly rent can begin applying for assistance starting March 14.

The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs said in a news release that $96 million in rent relief is available for eligible households with rent and utility payments.

First-time applicants may be eligible for up to 18 months of rent and utility bill assistance, either with past due payments or a combination of past due and up to three months of current and future payments made on their behalf.

“To date, Texas Rent Relief has served more than 316,000 households affected by the pandemic. We continue to see a strong need for assistance, and eviction filings statewide have now returned to pre-pandemic levels. We’re thankful for the opportunity to re-open the application portal for two weeks to help more Texas tenants and landlords,” said Bobby Wilkinson, TDHCA Executive Director. “Funding is limited, so anyone who needs help paying their rent and utility bills should review the program requirements now, gather all the necessary paperwork ahead of time, and be ready to apply on March 14.”

Returning applicants who have not received the maximum allowed 18 months of assistance for rent and/or utility bills can submit an Additional Funding Request form on their existing account.

Applications will be processed in the order received, and renters facing evictions will be prioritized.

The deadline to apply for assistance is March 28. For more information and to apply, click here.

Those facing eviction are urged to seek legal assistance and stay in communication with their landlord and the court. Click here or call 855-270-7655 for options and to seek free or low-cost assistance.