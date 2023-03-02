75º

Houston Community College board votes not to renew Chancellor’s contract

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – One of Houston’s largest educational institutes will see a major change soon as the board voted against renewing their Chancellor’s contract this week.

On Wednesday, the board of trustees voted five to four to not renew.

According to the board chair, Houston Community College’s Cesar Maldonado will not have his contract extended after being Chancellor for the past nine years.

The reasons surrounding his removal weren’t immediately clear, but Maldonado faced controversy during his tenure, including a lawsuit accusing him of purposefully demoting African American employees.

Maldonado will work in his capacity until its expiration date of Aug. 31, 2023.

