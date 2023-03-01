Suspect charged with murder after argument leads to fatal shooting of 47-year-old man at NE Harris County restaurant, HCSO says

HOUSTON – A man has been charged after a 47-year-old man was shot to death at a northeast Harris County restaurant on Feb. 20, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Ware, 19, was charged with murder in the shooting death of Samuel Banks.

At around 6:20 p.m., deputies were called to the restaurant, located in the 14000 block of Homestead, in regard to a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found Banks unresponsive and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken by EMS personnel to Kingwood Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

During the investigation, deputies learned while Banks was visiting his wife, who was working, he got into an argument with two men. Sometime during the argument, one of the men, identified as Ware, pulled out a handgun and shot Banks. Both suspects fled the scene in separate vehicles.

Ware was arrested on Monday afternoon and booked into Harris County Jail.