March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. The American Cancer Society’s senior executive director, Jenny Todd, joined the show to educate on the disease and share what cautionary measures people can take.

Todd says the best way to prevent this deadly disease is to get screened, as one in five people are diagnosed with colon cancer before they turn 50.

To increase awareness, Todd encourages people to wear blue on National Dress in Blue Day, Friday, March 3.