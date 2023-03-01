On the hunt for a summer job? YMCA is recruiting 1,500 part-timers

HOUSTON – The YMCA of Greater Houston is now holding various on-site job fairs at 14 of its locations, hoping to fill 1,500 part-time summer positions.

You can apply through Wednesday, April 26.

“This is more than just a summer job as it provides an opportunity to learn new skills and make memories that will last a lifetime,” the YMCA said in its news release.

When and where are the job fairs?

When:

Wednesdays 3-6 pm | March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29; April 5, 19, 26

Fridays 10 am-12 pm | March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31; April 21, 22

Saturday, April 15 10 am-1 pm | Tellepsen Family Downtown YMCA only

Where:

Brenda & John Duncan Family YMCA

D. Bradley McWilliams YMCA at Cypress Creek

Fort Bend Family YMCA

Harriet & Joe Foster Family YMCA

Lake Houston Family YMCA

Langham Creek Family YMCA

Monty Ballard Family YMCA

Perry Family YMCA

Tellepsen Family Downtown YMCA

The Woodlands Family YMCA at Shadowbend

Trotter Family YMCA

Weekley Family YMCA

Wendel D. Ley Family YMCA

West Orem Family YMCA

Who is eligible to apply?

For starters -- Applicants for Day Camp, Teen Camp Counselors and Specialists, YMCA Camp Cullen Overnight Camp Counselors, and Youth Development Counselors must be at least 18 years old with a high school diploma or equivalent. Lifeguards and Swim Instructors must be at least 16 years old for job consideration, according to the YMCA.

How does the hiring process work?

For Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tellepsen Family Downtown YMCA only, go here to apply for pre-registration.

Attendees will be able to interview in-person and begin the hiring process on-site. Prior to arriving, attendees are encouraged to apply for positions, but this is not required.

According to the YMCA, those applying for lifeguard and swim instructor positions should bring a swimsuit and towel.

How much is the pay?

Hiring positions include Day Camp, Teen Camp Counselors and Specialists, Camp Cullen Overnight Camp Counselors and more.

Pay varies for each job position, go here to learn more. Pay we saw on the careers page appeared to start at around $10/hour and top out at around $25/hour for specialized positions, although this is not detailed information. We suggest you look at the listing for more specific pay guidance.

Part-time job benefits are offered, such as a free YMCA individual membership and discounted program fees, ongoing training and development opportunities.

If you missed the hiring party, go here for more information on how to apply for the summer and throughout the year.www.ymcahouston.org/careers.