Missouri City woman among 4 bank employees accused of stealing, transferring money from customer’s account: DOJ

A Missouri City woman is the fourth and final suspect to turn herself in after being charged in connection with bank fraud, officials announced Wednesday.

Authorities from the U.S. Department of Justice said 50-year-old Janem Gibbs turned herself in and was charged with theft, stemming from a bank in Houston.

Gibbs reportedly worked alongside her three other co-conspirators to steal $200,000, and she allegedly had the funds transferred to New York.

The other suspects, Munson P. Hunter III aka Paul Hunter, 48, of New York; Gregory Thurman, 52, of Richmond; and Travis Deon Wright, 51, of Missouri City, were all arrested on Feb. 24.

Hunter was arrested in New York, while Thurman and Wright were in Houston.

According to charging documents, Gibbs was the former assistant branch manager at a Capital One bank in Houston. Investigators say Gibbs allegedly wired money from one of her customer’s accounts without his knowledge to another account at a New York City bank.

The accounts were opened through ‘fictitious names’, according to the court documents.

All four are charged with bank fraud. Additionally, Hunter, Thurman, and Wright were also charged with two counts of wire fraud for reportedly moving the stolen money through a series of other accounts at banks in New York, Virginia, and Texas.

If convicted, each faces up to 30 years in prison and a possible $1 million maximum fine on each count.