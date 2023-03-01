KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Memorial HS Senior Abigail Tomaski ranks #1 in her class, captain of basketball team and president of 3 service organizations

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 and American Furniture Warehouse are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships in 2023. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.

The seventh $2,500 scholarship winner of the year is Abigail Tomaski, who is currently a senior at Memorial High School located in the Spring Branch Independent School District.

Tomaski has not only been ranked number 1 in her class of 603 students, but she has also participated in numerous organizations, including being nominated for the McDonald’s All-American games. On top of being insanely smart and impressive on the court, Tomaski is also the president of three service organizations, two honor societies, and the military club.

Although Tomaski said she’s still undecided about where she will attend college, she says she wants to impact the world through medical research and innovation. She added that her mission is to provide first-class cancer treatment and elicit biomedical engineering to help advance medicine.

