Gov. Greg Abbott delivers remarks at Parent Empowerment Night in Conroe

CONROE, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott will deliver remarks Tuesday evening at a Parent Empowerment Night in Conroe, according to a release.

The event, hosted by Parent Empowerment Coalition, will bring parents, education leaders and elected officials together to discuss plans on expanding parental rights in their children’s education in Texas, the release stated.

Abbott will be joined by State Board of Education District 8 member Audrey Young, Texas Public Policy Foundation campaign director Mandy Drogin, Covenant Christian School Elementary Principal Sara Cummings and other advocates.

The discussion will begin at 6 p.m. and KPRC 2 will livestream the event in the video player above.