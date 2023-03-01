Deputies used DNA sample from urine left at scene to arrest suspect who burglarized Magnolia Park church in 2021

MAGNOLIA PARK – A man who burglarized a church back in 2021 has been arrested after deputies say they used DNA samples from the “urine” he left at the scene to make the arrest.

On Dec. 22, 2021, Harris County Precinct 6 Constables responded to reports of a burglary at the Immaculate Conception Church around 1:45 a.m.

Deputies said a man damaged a door, glass and antique statue before urinating inside the church, causing an estimated $15,000 in damages.

Investigators collected a DNA sample from the urine and submitted it for testing.

On Dec. 12, 2022, investigators said the DNA sample helped identify the suspect, who was located at a rehabilitation facility for repeat offenders. Investigators said the suspect was serving time on an unrelated aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

Deputies arrested the man and transported him to the Harris County Jail. He has since been charged with burglary of a building.