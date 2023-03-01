Baskin-Robbins debuts its new flavor of the month with southern style

HOUSTON – Baskin-Robbins announced its new flavor for March on Wednesday and it’s Chick’n & Waffles.

The flavor is available today at your nearest location.

Chick’n & Waffles is a “buttermilk waffle flavored ice cream with plenty of crispy chick’n and waffle flavored bites drizzled in a decadent bourbon maple syrup flavored swirl,” according to Baskin-Robbins.

The company said bringing together two brunch favorites, Chick’n & Waffles is a treat for adventurous eaters and traditional ice cream lovers.

“Sweet, savory, creamy and crunchy – this scoop delivers breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert, all in one bite,” according to Baskin-Robbins.

Not a fan of meat? This ice cream flavor is “expertly crafted to mimic the taste of fried chicken and contains 0% real chicken and is 100% delicious”, according to Baskin-Robbins.

Go here for more information on Baskin-Robbins’ new Chick’n & Waffles ice cream.

And there’s a money-saving offer the company has one day this month: on March 31 you can get 31% off all scoops, all day nationwide, according to Baskin-Robbins.