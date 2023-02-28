Pearland middle school student placed in custody after gun found on campus, police say

Pearland middle school student placed in custody after gun found on campus, police said.

PEARLAND, Texas – An investigation is underway after a middle school student was found in possession of a gun on campus, according to Pearland Police Department.

Administrators at the Sablatura Middle School received information of a student being in possession of a gun at school. Administrators said they immediately found the student, secured the weapon and notified police.

The student was taken into custody and charged with possession of a firearm in places weapon prohibited and terroristic threat, police said.

Police said the school has been cleared to resume normal operation.

No injuries were reported.