Pearland middle school student placed in custody after gun found on campus, police say

Brittany Taylor, Digital Content Producer

Pearland middle school student placed in custody after gun found on campus, police said.

PEARLAND, Texas – An investigation is underway after a middle school student was found in possession of a gun on campus, according to Pearland Police Department.

Administrators at the Sablatura Middle School received information of a student being in possession of a gun at school. Administrators said they immediately found the student, secured the weapon and notified police.

The student was taken into custody and charged with possession of a firearm in places weapon prohibited and terroristic threat, police said.

Police said the school has been cleared to resume normal operation.

No injuries were reported.

