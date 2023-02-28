Courtney Cox receives receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow cheered on their former co-star Courteney Cox when Cox received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Feb. 27.

“Friends” forever!

Aniston and Kudrow were on hand to sing Cox’s praises — and to credit her with making the “Friends” cast a tight-knit ensemble — during the laughter-filled ceremony. But, first, Aniston had some fun after the event’s emcee mistakenly introduced her as the actor who played Rachel Geller on the show.

