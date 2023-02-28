Couple with Houston ties helping Ukrainian refugees in Poland

Since the war began, we know more than 8 million Ukrainians fled their country. Today, more than 1.5 million Ukrainians are living in Poland.

For several years it was called Sichow Educational Foundation. Now it houses the Cross Border House, a shelter for Ukrainian refugees. It was founded by Paul Kieniewicz and April Poole. April was born and raised in Houston. Paul is Polish with Houston ties.

“Amber and I both retired in Scotland. I had worked for more than 20 years with ExxonMobil I was transferred to Scotland to take care of my mother in her dying years,” explained Paul.

“This is where my mother-in-law was born and her dying words were ‘do not forget Wojcza, please do not forget Wojcza,” added Amber, Rose’s home in Poland where she operated a shelter for refugees before fleeing to Western Europe during World War II.

“It’s curious how history repeats itself,” chuckled Paul in a sarcastic way.

In 2015, Paul and Amber were given the opportunity to move to Sichow Duzy, Poland to start an educational institute – Sichow Educational Foundation, a dream of theirs. This is what the couple did until last February.

Paul and Amber were on a date for Valentine’s Day. Paul explained the two were drinking beers when they were fronted with a question that would become their future, soon.

“Someone asked the question, ‘What are you going to do when the first load of refugees because there is going to be a war?’ And I said we will open our doors and that’s what we did.”

Amber added, “At the beginning, it was for just three or four, then by March 8 it was a full house we had 40 people.”

Amber’s nephew, Jordan Poole from Houston, moved from Texas to Poland to help run the shelter. A former HVAC technician, Jordan is busy chipping in when and where he can. He said the sense of community is strong and it makes the shelter a special place.

Lubow is from Kyiv. She is the most senior refugee staying at The Cross Border House. She arrived in Poland with her grandson last March. Her daughter and son-in-law stayed back to fight in the Ukraine army.

“She wants peace and to love and happiness. And she has hope it soon will end.”

Maria, who also goes by Masha, another Ukrainian refugee staying at the house translated Lubow’s Ukrainian into English. Maria is just 16 years old.

“I lived in Kharkiv.” Her school bombed. “Yes, I was (afraid). I got up at 5 a.m., and very fast, we got the most important things.”

Maria speaks five languages. Ukrainian, Russian, English, Polish and French. She currently attends school online but is hoping to attend college in Poland next year. She wants to get back to face-to-face learning. Maria has her own YouTube channel, where she produces music and short films.

“This house means safety, we are all safe here, food, place to sleep, warmth and we all have each other to speak with and communicate. We are not alone here,” explained Maria.

“The idea is to help them move on with their lives… We want to help them start a business,” elaborated Paul, who added the couple needs their Houston community’s help. “We have significant needs now because we are struggling to pay the winter heating bills and to get through July until the school year, but we would like to attend further, but that depends on the level of donations we receive.”

Paul and Amber have applied for grants. They are hoping to raise enough funds to continue to operate for as long as possible, but until at least the end of the school year for children which is in July.

The Cross Border House opened its doors to its first Ukrainian refugee one year ago today. Right now, 40 Ukrainians are living here.