50-70 residents displaced after apartment fire in west Harris County, officials say

HOUSTON – Several families have been displaced after a fire destroyed several units at an apartment in west Harris County Monday, firefighters said.

Officials with the Community Volunteer Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a fire at the Cozumel Apartments located at 6403 Sierra Blanca Dr. just after 10 p.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, officials said there were about five units with heavy fire coming out of them. Due to the wind, firefighters said the blaze extended to other units rapidly.

Investigators said overall, about 20 units were affected and about 50-70 residents have been displaced.

No injuries to firefighters or civilians have been reported, according to officials.

Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office is at the scene and Red Cross has been notified.