The message comes up on employees’ computers shortly before the end of their shifts, starting with a bright red “Warning!!!”

“Your shift time is over,” it reads. “The office system will shut down in 10 mins. PLEASE GO HOME!”

A LinkedIn post about the measure, which is intended to ensure that employees don’t overwork themselves, went viral this month after it was shared by Tanvi Khandelwal, a human resources specialist who recently joined the company SoftGrid Computers in Indore, India.

Read more from NBC News here.