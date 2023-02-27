72º

Shooting suspect arrested after leading Galveston police on pursuit with 3 children in his car, police say

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a man injured in Galveston Saturday.

Police in Galveston say the shooting took place on Feb. 25 in the 7200 block of Heards Lane.

Authorities say when they arrived at the location, they found 35-year-old, resident Charson Kinchen in a parking lot with gunshot wounds to the abdomen. Kinchen was taken to UTMB Health at Galveston for treatment of life-threatening injuries, where he remains in critical condition.

According to witnesses, an unidentified male with dreadlocks fled the scene in a black Dodge Challenger.

Officers say they located a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s car near the 6100 block of Avenue J. Police attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle when the challenger began to evade officers.

The suspect then reportedly led officers on a pursuit to LaMarque before the vehicle came to a stop.

The suspect was identified as a 28-year-old Texas City resident Jamarcus Coleman. Police also say three minors were in the car during the stop.

Coleman was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, recommended bond $100,000; Evading With a Vehicle, recommended bond $20,000; Three counts of Endangering a Child, recommended bond $5,000 each.

He was transported to the Galveston County Jail for booking.

