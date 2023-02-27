Security guard shoots man following fight outside north Houston bar, police say

Investigation underway after security guard shoots man following bar fight outside north Houston bar, police say

HOUSTON – A man is in critical condition after a security guard shot him following a fight inside a north Houston bar early Monday, police said.

It happened in the 7700 block of Airline Drive shortly after midnight.

Police said they learned a security guard tried to break up a fight between two groups inside the bar.

When the two groups turned to the guard and reportedly tried to assault him, that was when the security guard pulled out his gun and shot one of the men in the chest, according to police.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police said the security guard is cooperating with investigators. It is unclear if charges will be filed at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.