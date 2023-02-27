Parker McCollum to serve as cashier at Raising Cane’s in Conroe: What to know to see him Monday

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 12: Parker McCollum performs during day 4 of CMA Fest 2022 at Nissan Stadium on June 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

CONROE, Texas – Conroe native and country music singer Parker McCollum is set to work the drive-thru and counter at Raising Cane’s in Conroe on Monday.

McCollum will work from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the 2127 W Davis St. location.

Following his appearance and “shift” at Raising Cane’s, the country music star is making his second ever RodeoHouston appearance, kicking off the rodeo’s 2023 concert series as the opening night headliner on Tuesday.

In addition to picking up a shift in the Cane’s drive thru, McCollum will be giving away 20 free RodeoHouston tickets to fans on site.

“I am a fan of Parker’s music and we have become friends over the years. Very happy for him to be headlining the rodeo and working the Cane’s drive-thru..” said Todd Graves, Raising Cane’s founder and CEO.

McCollum is known for hits like “Hell of a Year” and “Pretty Heart.” The 30-year-old signed with Universal Music Group in 2021 and has released “Gold Chain Cowboy,” which hit 60 on the Billboard 200 and sixth on the Billboard Top Country Album charts.