Houston Newsmakers: US Rep. and 5th Generation Texan Morgan Luttrell says he’s ready to lead

IN THIS EPISODE:

This week, Host Khambrel Marshall sits down with newly-elected and fifth-generation Texan Morgan Luttrell from the 8th Congressional District. He tells Marshall that although he is ready to lead his district, he’s also weighing in on several topics such as the nation’s support to Ukraine amid the Russian-Ukraine war.

Lloyd Gite, owner of Gite Art Gallery, talks about what inspired him to build a gallery dedicated to African art.

U.S. Rep. Morgan Luttrell (R) 8th Congressional District (KPRC)

Newly-elected U.S. Rep. Morgan Luttrell says he’s ready to lead

Morgan Luttrell is pinching himself these days. He grew up in the 8th Congressional district and is now the elected U.S. Representative its voters have sent to Congress on their behalf. It’s an even bigger deal because he’s filling the seat of the recently retired U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady (R) who held the seat for 26 years! “I’ll never fill his shoes but will try my best to widen the road he paved for us,” said Luttrell on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall.

Luttrell weighs in on a number of topics:

On his support for U.S. help for Ukraine: “I would have not voted to send as much as we have.”

On his district’s top priority of border security: “It’s a shame it is a political football. And it shouldn’t be that way.”

His effort to bridge the deep ideological partisan divide in Washington, D.C.: “There’s issues that I’m about as far right red as you can get,” he said. “And there’s also issues that I understand...out of 330 million people, we’ve got to come together and figure this out!” Refreshing is one word that comes to mind about a politician with strong beliefs that does not include deadlock. See his full interview on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel and more about his freshman start in Congress in this week’s Newsmakers EXTRA with GOP Rep. Morgan Luttrell.

From broadcasting to African Art

This is one of the many pieces of African art on display at the Gite Art Gallery (Lloyd Gite)

It started as personal trips to Africa and evolved into buying missions for friends. Now 20 years later the Gite Art Gallery. Gite is a guest on this week’s Houston Newsmakers as a part of our Black History segments and talks about the vibrancy of the works he chooses. “I can look at a piece and know that is a piece that I want to have in the gallery,” he said. “I do all the selections of the paintings and the unique thing about the gallery is that everything we sell is from Africa.”

Lloyd Gite, Owner Gite Art Gallery (KPRC)

Part of the Gite plan is to expose children to African works. “They loved the art and many of them had never been to an art gallery before,” he said. “I think it’s never too young to expose kids to art, especially our art. It’s very important.”

For more information on this week’s Houston Newsmakers

· U.S. Rep Morgan Luttrell (R) 8th Congressional District

· Website: https://luttrell.house.gov/

· Lloyd Gite, Owner, Gite Art Gallery

· Website: https://buffalosoldiersmuseum.org/