Fort Bend ISD elementary school teacher accused of sexually assaulting child in Brazoria County, district says

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – An elementary school teacher at Fort Bend Independent School District was arrested on campus Thursday after being accused of sexually assaulting a child in Brazoria County, according to the district.

Kimbery Masi, a teacher at Leonetti Elementary School, was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child on Jan. 19.

According to court records, the incident happened back on Jan. 19, 2009.

Masi allegedly had oral sex with a 14-year-old boy. It is unknown if the teen was a student or if the relationship between him and the teacher was ongoing.

Fort Bend ISD police learned of the Brazoria County case shortly before the arrest and was assisted by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Department.

The district said Masi, who had just begun her employment with FBISD in July 2022, has been placed on administrative leave.

The district says it was not aware of the charge against her and that all educators and staff members are required to complete fingerprinting and a background check.

Fort Bend ISD released the following statement:

“The district is alarmed and distressed by this disturbing allegation and stands ready to fully cooperate with Brazoria County’s criminal investigation. FBISD will thoroughly review and investigate any potentially relevant information our community provides that may be related to the Brazoria case.

“According to district policy, the teacher has been placed on administrative leave.

“Fort Bend ISD remains committed to doing everything we possibly can to ensure the safety of all our students, and we will continue to take measures and make whatever adjustments are necessary for their well-being.”

Fort Bend ISD released another statement to KPRC 2 regarding the case:

“Masi began employment with FBISD in July 2022 for the 2022-23 school year. Of course we were not aware of the charge against her. All FBISD educators and other staff members are required to complete fingerprinting and a background check.

The process for hiring teachers includes our review of their background in Department of Public Safety records as well as the Do Not Hire registry via the Texas Education Agency. In addition, our district reviews State Board for Educator Certification records to determine candidates’ status for campus assignments. And we check to see if there are any sanctions and/or investigation warnings on file. Lastly, the campus obtains references from previous supervisors.”