19-year-old passenger dies after suspected drunken driver slams into parked truck in Brazoria County, authorities say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – A 19-year-old died at a hospital following a major crash involving a suspected drunken driver in Brazoria County Sunday morning.

Deputies received reports of a crash on Highway 288 near FM 1462 at around 4:27 a.m.

Deputies said a white Chevrolet truck was parked on the southbound shoulder of Highway 288 when a black GMC pickup truck slammed into it.

A 19-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the black GMC, sustained serious injuries. She was rushed to an area hospital where she later died, authorities said.

The driver of the black GMC, 27, suffered minor injuries. However, investigators said the driver showed possible signs of intoxication.

The driver of the white Chevrolet truck, was not hurt.

Deputies said no charges have been filed at this time as an investigation is still ongoing.

The southbound lanes of Highway 288 were closed for five ours but have since reopened.

