66º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

4 teens hurt after gunfire erupts at large house party near Baytown, HCSO says

One of the four teens suffered injuries from a fall, Sheriff Gonzalez said

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Harris County, Crime, Shooting
Four teens hurt after gunfire erupts inside large house party near Baytown, HCSO says (KPRC)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – An investigation is underway after three teens were shot and one teen was injured at a house party near Baytown late Friday night, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

It happened in the 4300 block of Firebrush Drive near Lemongrass Avenue at around 11:30 p.m.

According to Gonzalez, deputies received reports of gunfire at a teen house party where an estimated 100 to 200 people were in attendance.

Deputies said two of the teens, whose ages are 18 and 19, were found with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital via ambulance.

Two other teens reportedly took themselves to the hospital via private vehicle. Of those two, Sheriff Gonzalez said one of them suffered injuries due to a fall.

While three of the teens remain stable, the 19-year-old who was shot remains in critical condition.

At this time, deputies are investigating what led to the shooting.

Deputies ask anyone with information in this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 2, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email