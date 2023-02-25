4 teens hurt after gunfire erupts at large house party near Baytown, HCSO says

Four teens hurt after gunfire erupts inside large house party near Baytown, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – An investigation is underway after three teens were shot and one teen was injured at a house party near Baytown late Friday night, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

It happened in the 4300 block of Firebrush Drive near Lemongrass Avenue at around 11:30 p.m.

According to Gonzalez, deputies received reports of gunfire at a teen house party where an estimated 100 to 200 people were in attendance.

Deputies said two of the teens, whose ages are 18 and 19, were found with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital via ambulance.

Two other teens reportedly took themselves to the hospital via private vehicle. Of those two, Sheriff Gonzalez said one of them suffered injuries due to a fall.

While three of the teens remain stable, the 19-year-old who was shot remains in critical condition.

At this time, deputies are investigating what led to the shooting.

Deputies ask anyone with information in this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS.